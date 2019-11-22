Stir against delay in implementing demands

TIRUCHI

Members of Tamil Nadu College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) staged a demonstration in front of the office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education on Friday to express anguish over delay in implementation of long-pending demands.

The demonstration conducted by about 200 members of TNGCTA in Tiruchi heeding the call by Joint Action Council of College Teachers for conduct of State-wide demonstrations at eight centres.

Led by P. David Livingstone, Zonal Secretary of TNGCTA, the teachers sought enforcement of the UGC regulation on career advancement issued during 2000 for ensuring financial benefits with retrospective effect for those who had joined services after January 1, 2006.

The also demanded abolition of contributory pension scheme and implementation of old pension method with a defined scheme; removal of anomalies of juniors getting more pay in the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission and implementation of a teacher-friendly pay review report; ensuring time-bound promotion for all college teachers by totally scrapping the API (Academic Performance Intex) recommended by the UGC; and conferment of gratuity as specified by the Central Government for all college teachers who have joined services after April 1, 2003.

Their other demands constituted adherence to UGC regulation in fixing minimum pay for all teachers working on contractual basis in all university colleges, model/constituent colleges and self-financing colleges; promotion of Associate Professors who have completed three years in the post to Professor cadre in government and government-aided colleges; revival of suspended incentives for M.Phil and Ph.D. as recommended by the UGC; and repeal of victimisation of office-bearers of teacher associations for participation in JACTEO-GEO strike.