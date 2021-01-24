Steps taken to check wrong side driving on Oyyamari Road

As a trial measure the opening near the Regional Transport Office East has been closed

In an effort to check wrong side driving resorted to by several motorists on the Oyyamari Road along the Cauvery river, the City Police after consultation with the State Highways and the National Highways Authority of India has come out with a trial measure of closing the opening near the Regional Transport Office East and removing a portion of the traffic island at the far end of the Oyyamari road near the Chennai Bypass Road for movement of light vehicles towards Sanjeevi Nagar.

A portion of the traffic island was removed using an earth mover to make a path for light vehicles such as two-wheelers and cars to take a right turn at the far end of the Oyyamari Road to proceed towards Sanjeevi Nagar. The move was put in place after a joint team of officials from the City Traffic Police, State Highways and the National Highways Authority of India inspected the spot recently following complaints from the public that wrong side driving on the Oyyamari road was posing danger to rule abiding motorists.

Although the Oyyamari Road has a median till the far end where it meets the Chennai Bypass Road, there are very few openings along the stretch: one leading to the Bhairavar Temple, another opposite to the crematorium, the other leading to a fuel outlet and the one near the Regional Transport Office East. Police sources say several motorists proceeding towards Sanjeevi Nagar side from the Oyyamari Road take a right turn at the opening near the Regional Transport Office East and resort to wrong side driving posing danger to motorists coming in the opposite direction. The danger due to wrong side driving is acutely felt during night along the stretch.

Following complaints from the public and after inspection of the stretch and deliberations, it was decided to temporarily close the opening near the Regional Transport Office East and remove a portion of the traffic island at the far end of the Oyyamari Road to make a path for light vehicles to proceed towards Sanjeevi Nagar side, Traffic Police sources said. This was being done on a trial basis to ascertain how the system worked, saids a Traffic Police officer adding that only light vehicles would be allowed in the portion where the traffic island had been removed. Barricades would be placed at the spot where a portion of the traffic island had been removed to control the speed of vehicles taking the right turn, he added. The City Police has requested the National Highways Authority of India to install a high mast lamp at Sanjeevi Nagar side.