Steps for plasma therapy under way

PUDUKOTTAI

Plasma therapy would soon be expedited to all the Government Medical College Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals, said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

Of the 44 hospitals chosen to try plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients across the country, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was approved and had the largest recovery rate. A total of 24 of the 26 patients who had undergone the plasma therapy recovered well, the Health Minister said, after inspecting the COVID-19 ward and interacting with the doctors at the Ranee’s Government Hospital on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that the bed capacity, oxygen tanks, pipelines for supply for oxygen and other facilities were all being scaled up following the orders of Chief Minister. “At least 60 litres of oxygen is available per active case in the state. The death rate has significantly gone down and the discharge rate has increased,” he said.

At some districts in Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, fever clinics on wheels had been introduced so nurses and doctors can reach residents across the districts and check for fever, cough and other COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that all necessary medication and equipment had been stocked at all Government Medical College Hospitals, District Headquarters Hospitals and all other COVID-19 treating hospitals in the state. Patients are being trained in yoga, breathing exercises, and are given regular counselling to ease their anxiety and fear.

The Siddha doctors in each district are also providing kabasura kudineer as an immunity booster. Nutritious food and a healthy environment will help the patients, ranging from babies to senior citizens, heal and go back home to their loved ones, the Minister said.

He urged the public to stay home, wear a facemask when stepping outdoors and wash their hands regularly.