Statues of Swami Vivekananda to come up in Kumbakonam

The Ramakrishna Math here has planned to install the statues of Swami Vivekananda at seven places in Kumbakonam in memory of the Hindu monk who had stayed in the temple town for a few days on his return from the World’s Parliament of Religions held at Chicago in 1893.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Monday on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony held on Town Hall premises where it had been proposed to install a six-and-a-half feet high statue of Swami Vivekananda, the head of Thanjavur Ramakrishna Math, Swami Vimoortananda, said that the statue, to be made in fibre material, would be installed on a three-feet-high pedestal.

Couplets and golden sayings of Swami Vivekananda would be engraved on the pedestal. In addition to the installation of the Hindu monk’s statue at the Town Hall premises where the spiritual proponent had delivered a lecture during his stay at Kumbakonam, the statues of Swami Vivekananda would also be installed in schools, colleges and at public places across the town, he added.

The statue would be thrown open for public viewing on February 3. The Town Hall Committee chairman and Kumbakonam MLA, K. Anbalagan; Sri Vittaldass Maharaj of Sri Vittal Rukmani Samasthan, Govindapuram; and others participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony.