State’s Information Commission stands second in the country

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission is placed second in the country in providing information to the people, State Information Commissioner R. Pratapkumar said here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pratapkumar said solutions were being found for 1,300 to 1,500 petitions every month all over the State through the Tamil Nadu Information Commission. Action was being initiated against those failing to respond to public petitions. Replies were being given by officials to 90% of the questions raised under the Right to Information Act, he said adding that replies had been given to thousands of questions. He said people should be aware of the procedure for sending the petitions to the Commission.
Mr. Pratapkumar said fines had been imposed on three officials during the inquiry conducted here for not providing information to the petitioners. Petitions seeking information against law would be dismissed, he said.
A new building for the Commission has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 40 crore on Anna Salai in Chennai. It would be opened soon, he said.
Earlier, Mr. Pratapkumar conducted an inquiry camp at the Collectorate, an official press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath