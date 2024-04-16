GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘State government in touch with External Affairs Ministry’

April 16, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe release of three persons from Tamil Nadu who were in the cargo ship captured by Iran recently.

According to sources in the office of Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Devdharsan of Mannargudi was one of the 17 Indian crew members in the Israel-affiliated MSC Aries container vessel that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

On coming to know about the ship’s seizure, Mr. Devdharsan’s family approached the MLA office seeking his release and return to the country. The family members were informed that the State government was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and assured them that Devdharsan would be released and brought back to the country.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Iran / shipping service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.