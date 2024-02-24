Stalin declares open commercial complexes, weekly shandies in central districts

February 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday declared open new buildings, weekly shandies and commercial complexes at various places in Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Karur districts through video conferencing from Nemmeli in Chengalpattu district. An Urban Primary Health Centre in Ariyalur and a multistoreyed commercial complex in Thanjavur were among the buildings inaugurated by him.

A sum of ₹1.98 was spent on building the UPHC. in Ariyalur. It has basic facilities to screen patients, a laboratory, a pharmacy, outpatient ward, and others.

The weekly shandy constructed in the town was declared open on the occasion.

Similarly, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for building additional facilities at the bus stand at a cost of ₹4.76 crore.

Shortly after the function, M.S. Kalaivani, District Revenue Officer, and K. Chinnappa, Member of Legislative Assembly, Ariyalur, visited the UHC and inspected the facilities.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the newly constructed weekly shandy, veterinary centre and commercial complex at Uppidamanglam town panchayat in Karur district through video conferencing. The facilities were constructed at an estimate of ₹94 lakh.

Similarly, he declared open the new office building of the Pugalur municipality. A sum of ₹1.14 crore was spent for the project.

M. Kannan, District Revenue Officer, and S. Jothimani, Member of Parliament, participated in the function.

Commercial complex

The Chief Minister declared open a commercial complex constructed at an estimate of ₹53 crore in Thanjavur.

The complex has ground plus two floors. It has a built up area of 9,178 square metres. There are 47 shops in it. Facilities were provided for parking 130 cars and 30 two-wheelers. The complex has been provided with an elevator.

District Revenue Officer T. Thiyagarajan, Member of Parliament S.S. Palanimanickam, Members of Legislative Assembly Durai Chandrasekaran, T.K.G. Neelamegam and others participated.