Srirangam temple gears up for ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’

TIRUCHI

Preliminary arrangements for the ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival, scheduled to begin on December 26, have begun at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, along with the Tiruchi City Corporation and the city police, has begun the preliminary works ahead of the festival, which will attract lakhs of devotees to the temple.

As part of the preparations, a shed is being erected in front of the 1,000-pillar mandapam, where Namperumal will be brought from the sanctum sanctorum through the Parmapadavasal.

“The many doors across the temple are all being given a fresh new shine as work to varnish them is underway,” a temple official said. Temporary walkways and barricades for crowd control and to ensure that devotees get a good darshan will be made soon.

Meanwhile, the Corporation on Wednesday cleared out encroachments, along Amma Mandapam road and from Raja Gopuram to Rangaranga Gopuram. It would facilitate the flow of pedestrians and reduce traffic on the way to the temple, the corporation officials said. The civic body will also be deploying additional sanitary workers around the temple for waste management during the festival.

Temple officials said that disabled-friendly arrangements already exist across the temple, however, its capacity would be increased for the festival. Frequency of the battery-operated cars will also be increased. Drinking water kiosks will also be set up.

“Elaborate security arrangements by the city police will ensure that the festival goes on smoothly,” the official said.