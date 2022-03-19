Srirangam car festival held

Hundreds of devotees pull the car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Saturday..

A large number of devotees pulled the car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple as part of the Panguni car festival on Saturday.

The idol of Namperumal was brought to the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Thayar early in the morning and later to the decorated car. Amidst religious fervour, devotees pulled the car with chants glorifying Sri Ranganatha. They pulled the car through the Chithirai streets, before bringing it to rest.

The festival commenced with the hoisting of holy flag on March 10 and the car festival marks the ninth day celebrations. This is one of the important annual car festivals celebrated at the temple, coinciding with Panguni Uthiram. Elaborate security was in place for the festival.