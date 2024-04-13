GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Srirangam bus terminus work gathers momentum

Coming up on 1.08 acres of land near the Rajagopuram, the bus terminus estimated at ₹11.10 crore, is likely to be completed ahead of schedule, say Corporation officials

April 13, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The site where an under-construction of Srirangam bus terminus in Tiruchi on Saturday. Photo.Moorthy M / The Hindu

The site where an under-construction of Srirangam bus terminus in Tiruchi on Saturday. Photo.Moorthy M / The Hindu | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation has expedited the construction work of the bus terminus at Srirangam to complete it ahead of schedule.

The terminus is being built on 1.08 acres of land on Gandhi Road near the Rajagopuram of Sriranganatha Swamy temple at an outlay of ₹11.10 crore to fulfil the long-felt demand of the residents of Srirangam. The foundation stone was laid in December 2023 and work on the new bus terminus began in January end.

Although the construction was initially delayed, the civic body has taken steps to expedite the project. More than 50 workers have been engaged at the site. As of now, the foundation work has been completed after the site was levelled with earthmovers.

According to officials, the project which was scheduled to be completed in two years, is likely to be completed well in advance. “The construction is progressing well and work on raising the pillars is under way. We expect to complete the project by March 2025,” said a senior Corporation engineer.

As per the plan, the terminus will have facilities to park eight buses at a time on the ground floor. The terminus will predominantly handle city and suburban buses. Besides rooms for the staff and a sanitation complex, a commercial complex comprising 22 shops will be built. Construction of a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity to accommodate 260 persons and a dining hall to accommodate 140 persons on the first floor is part of the project.

A few years ago, the Corporation mooted a proposal to build the terminus on a parcel of land near the Yatri Nivas at Panchakarai on the banks of the Kollidam. However, the proposal was dropped due to challenges in constructing the facility at the site.

At present, the city buses connecting Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil areas with Chathiram and Central bus stands are halted along the roadside on EVS Street, Gandhi Road, and Amma Mandapam Road, causing frequent traffic congestion.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.