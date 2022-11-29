  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

Sri Lankan Navy detains 23 Pudukottai fishermen

Five mechanised boats were also confiscated on Monday evening

November 29, 2022 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

:

As many as 23 fishermen of Jagadhapattinam and Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were reportedly taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday on the charge of trespassing.

According to sources in Pudukottai, the personnel on a Sri Lankan patrolling vessel detained them when they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the evening and confiscated their five mechanised boats. Four of the boats are from Jagadhapattinam and one is from Kottaipattinam.

Officials said further details were awaited.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.