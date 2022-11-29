Sri Lankan Navy detains 23 Pudukottai fishermen

November 29, 2022 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

As many as 23 fishermen of Jagadhapattinam and Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were reportedly taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday on the charge of trespassing.

According to sources in Pudukottai, the personnel on a Sri Lankan patrolling vessel detained them when they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the evening and confiscated their five mechanised boats. Four of the boats are from Jagadhapattinam and one is from Kottaipattinam.

Officials said further details were awaited.