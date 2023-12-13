GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lankan Navy arrests six fishermen from Pudukottai district

They have been taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for interrogation, say sources

December 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday on the charge of trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation. Coastal Security Group sources said the six fishermen set sail on board a mechanised boat from Jegathapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning. They were fishing near Neduntheevu around 6. 30 p.m. when they were arrested. They were identified as Naresh, 27; Anandbabu, 25; Ajay, 24; Nandhakumar, 28; Ajit, 26; and Kumar, all belonging to Jegathapattinam. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for interrogation, the sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.