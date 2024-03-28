GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spotted deer captured and handed over to Forest Department

March 28, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old spotted deer was captured by a group of persons at Peravurani on Thursday and later handed over to the Forest Department.

According to sources, the deer was spotted on the Old Peravurani Mela Theru on Thursday morning while it was being chased by a few street dogs. Subsequently, the dogs were chased away and the deer was captured.

As the deer was found suffering from small injuries on its body, the Forest Department officials who took possession of the stray deer said that the wounds would be treated before the animal is released in the reserve forest area in nearby Pudukottai district.

Meanwhile, Kumaresan of Peravurani, a social activist, urged the officials to ensure that temporary water ponds for deer and other animals were established at the Alankudi-Kothamangalam reserve forest area. It is thought that the deer caught at Peravurani would have come in search of food and water.

Two days ago a deer was reportedly knocked down fatally by an unidentified vehicle in the Keeramangalam area located about 15 kilometres from Peravurani and the carcass was buried after postmortem by the Forest officials, sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.