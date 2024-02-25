GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speed of trains on Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section increased to 110 kmph

Sectional speed of Nidamangalam-Mannargudi broadguage line also increased. The increase in the speed limit on both the stretches will come into effect soon

February 25, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
The travel time is likely to be reduced on Nidamangalam-Mannargudi broad gauge stretch which is a crucial popular stretch in the region.

The travel time is likely to be reduced on Nidamangalam-Mannargudi broad gauge stretch which is a crucial popular stretch in the region. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Southern Railway has increased the sectional speed of the Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section via Mayiladuthurai to 110 kmph. The mainline section covering important towns en route such as Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai, and Kumbakonam is one of the major electrified stretches falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

Several express and inter-State express trains run on this passenger-centric busy section every day.

A communication from the Southern Railway headquarters was sent a few days ago to the Tiruchi Railway Divisional authorities intimating the increase in the sectional speed of the 175-km Villupuram-Thanjavur single line section from the existing maximum permissible speed of 100 kmph to the revised 110 kmph.

Railway sources said the decision was taken after testing the riding quality of the track and its stability through Oscillation Monitoring System.  The increase in the sectional speed would come into effect shortly, the official said.

The Tiruchi-Chennai Egmore-Tiruchi Cholan Express, Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Chendur Express, Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur Uzhavan Express, Mannargudi-Chennai Egmore-Mannargudi Mannai Express, and Chennai Egmore-Karaikal, Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Express trains are among the daily services being operated on the mainline section. Short distance trains between Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai are also operated on this stretch.

A few long distance inter-State express trains, including the  Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Mannargudi-Tirupati, Rameswaram-Tirupati, Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar, Rameswaram-Banaras and Karaikal-Mumbai Express trains pass through this section. The mainline stretch is the main feeder line for branch lines such as the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur via Peralam, Cuddalore Port Junction-Vriddhachalam and Villupuram-Puducherry lines. 

Sources said the Southern Railway has also increased the sectional speed of the Nidamangalam-Mannargudi broad gauge section from 80 kmph to 110 kmph.

