January 22, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 60-year-old man, who was injured during a jallikattu held at Navalur Kuttapattu village in Tiruchi district on January 19, died of injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Sunday. According to police sources, M. Chokkalingam of Chathirapatti village was injured on his chest after being gored by a bull while watching the sport. He was given first aid at the venue and was referred to the hospital. He died on Sunday in the hospital.