Special teams to inspect country boats in Pudukottai

Fishermen told to keep all the documents and not venture into the sea on June 5 and 6 in view of the proposed inspection of boats by the official teams

Published - May 16, 2024 06:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams of the Fisheries Department will inspect country boats of fishermen residing in the fishing villages in the district on June 5 and 6 for the year 2024-25. The fishing villages and the Fishing Villages Cooperative Societies have been conveyed about the two-day inspection by the teams under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983. 

Owners of the country boats have been asked to subject their respective boat for inspection. They have been asked to furnish their Aadhaar, boat registration certificate, diesel subsidy card, ration card, and communication gadgets supplied through the Fisheries Department during the inspection. 

Steps would be taken to stop supply of subsidised diesel and cancel the registration of the boats if they were not kept for inspection with appropriate documents, a press release from the Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya said on Thursday. 

The inspection on June 5 would be held at Kattumavadi, Azhaganvayal, Mudukkuvayal, Prathapiramanpattinam, Krishnajipattinam, Melathanam, Seetharamanpattinam, Mumbalai, Pattankaadu, Vadaku Manamelkudi, Vadakkammapattinam, Keezhakudiiruppu, Ponnagaram, Anthoniyarpuram, Thulasiyapattinam, Ammapattinam, Aadhipattinam, Pudhukudi, and Kottaipattinam fishing villages. 

The inspection on June 6 would be held at Sellanenthal, Jagadapattinam, Ayyampattinam, Yembavayal, Muthanendhal, Palakudi, Kumarappanvayal, Gopalapattinam, Mimisal, R. Pudhupattinam, Arasanagaripattinam, Muthukuda, and Enathi.  The release asked the fishermen of country boats not to venture for fishing on June 5 and 6. 

