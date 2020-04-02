Special drive to identify those suffering from fever

The Tiruchi Corporation on Wednesday launched a special drive to identify fever and cold affected persons.

The health and anganwadi workers assigned for the drive will visit each and every house in the city to collect details on those affected with fever, cold and breathing problems. If they come across anyone, he or she will be asked to visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for medical check up, said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

He added that a total of 800 persons had been drafted for the drive. Each of the four zones had been allotted 200 enumerators.

The Commissioner said that the drive would be completed within two days. So far no one from the city has tested positive for COVID 19 virus. If anyone tested positive, the street, where he or she lived, would be made a restricted area.