Special drive to identify those suffering from fever

The Tiruchi Corporation on Wednesday launched a special drive to identify fever and cold affected persons.
The health and anganwadi workers assigned for the drive will visit each and every house in the city to collect details on those affected with fever, cold and breathing problems. If they come across anyone, he or she will be asked to visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for medical check up, said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.
He added that a total of 800 persons had been drafted for the drive. Each of the four zones had been allotted 200 enumerators.
The Commissioner said that the drive would be completed within two days. So far no one from the city has tested positive for COVID 19 virus. If anyone tested positive, the street, where he or she lived, would be made a restricted area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.