Special drive against usury under way in central zone

18 cases booked and nine arrested so far this year, say police

TIRUCHI

Police in the central zone have booked 18 ‘kandhuvatti’ (usury)-related cases and arrested nine persons so far this year. Searches were conducted in the houses of those who had charged exorbitant interest and cheated people. Property-related documents were retrieved from the houses and handed over to the respective owners.

Speedy action was being taken to arrest the remaining persons who were charging exorbitant interest and to carry out searches in the houses of those involved in usury-related offences, a police press release from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone here said.

Stern action as per law would be initiated against the persons concerned if any usury-related complaint were to be lodged against them. Special drive under ‘Operation Kandhuvatti’ had been initiated in the central zone encompassing nine districts acting on a recent direction from the Director General of Police and the Head of the Police Force to protect innocent people from suffering at the hands of those charging exorbitant interest and prevent loss of lives.

Instructions had been given to immediately initiate action on usury-related complaints, the release said adding that 77 cases in this regard had been booked in the nine districts in the central zone in 2021 with 116 accused having been arrested. Searches were conducted in 39 houses and property-related documents were retrieved. Action had been initiated to hand over the documents to the respective owners.