Special Court sentences former forester and ex- forest guard to three years imprisonment in corruption case

March 28, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a former forester and a former forest guard of Manapparai Forest Range in Tiruchi district to undergo three years imprisonment each in a graft case that was booked against them in May 2005.

The Court slapped a fine of ₹20,000 each on the former forester M. Janakarajan (71) and the then forest guard A. Ramalingam (64) after holding them guilty while delivering the verdict. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi had arrested them when they demanded and obtained ₹3,000 as bribe. 

A DVAC press release said the two former forest department personnel had demanded ₹3,000 as bribe from K. Veerappan of Sadayampatti village in Manapparai taluk for not booking a case against his uncle Muthu and imposing fine for cutting down teak trees raised on the land of Muthu. The two forest department personnel also told Veerappan that no action would be taken if the bribe amount was given to them.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Veerappan, a farmer, lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit, based on which action was taken against the two who were arrested with a case having been booked against them. 

