Special buses to be operated to Tancet centre in Tiruchi

March 08, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 2,865 applicants are slated to take the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (Tancet) for postgraduate courses conducted by the Centre for Entrance Examinations, Anna University (CEETA), Chennai for M.B.A, M.C.A, M.E., and M. Tech at the Tiruchi examination centre on March 9 and 10.

According to a statement by T. Senthilkumar, Dean, University College of Engineering, BIT Campus, Anna University, Tiruchi, 1,319 students are expected to write the test for admissions to MBA, followed by 1,241 students for MCA, and 305 for M.E./M.Tech.

Special buses will be operated from the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi to the exam centre.

