SP orders action on disabled person’s complaint

A complaint of physical harassment submitted by an aged person with disability, who came in an ambulance to the District Police Office, was attended to on the spot on Tuesday by Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar.

On learning of the grievance of Bhagat Ali of Thittacherry, who had lost both his legs, the SP came down from his chamber to the ambulance and received the complaint.

Bhagat Ali’s complaint stated that he was constantly harrassed and physically harmed by Abdul Majeed and Bahim due to a property dispute. On Monday, an unidentified gang forcibly entered and ransacked his house and issued death threat.

The SP ordered immediate action on the complaint.