South zone IGP receives 643 petitions from police personnel

South zone Inspector General of Police T. S. Anbu received 643 petitions at the grievance redress meeting for police personnel here on Monday.

Director General of Police Sylendra Babu had recently directed senior officers to conduct grievance redress meeting for police personnel at periodic intervals. He had also suggested more measures in the department, focusing on the welfare aspects of the men and women in khakis. Apart from giving a day’s off in a week, the DGP had also mooted the idea of greeting the policemen and women on their birthdays.

In continuation of these initiatives, the grievance mechanism was initiated at the zonal level in the State, wherein the personnel could represent to their superior officers for transfers within the zone, for shifting from sensitive posts due to medical grounds and other issues pertaining to salary and disciplinary action.

Utising the opportunity, a large number of subordinate officers and personnel from various southern districts submitted petitions at the meeting held at AR Police Grounds.

The IGP forwarded the petitions to the district SPs/DIGs for further action, police said.