‘Some colleges violating AICTE norms’

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has condemned the attitude of some higher educational institutions which have withheld the examination results of students who have not paid their fees.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the TDP president, P. Maniarasan has said that some engineering colleges in the State have withheld the results of students who have not paid the college fees.

Stating that such an action was in violation of the instructions issued by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the TDP president sought the intervention of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in this issue as the parents of the affected students have brought it to his notice.

He also requested the Chief Minister to initiate steps for disbursement of education loan to professional course students without collateral security and to direct the engineering colleges to effect a cut in the regular fee structure in view of COVID-19 pandemic.