Tiruchirapalli

Snakes trapped at the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital premises

Snakes caught at GH

A dozen snakes were trapped from the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital, Thanjavur.

According to official sources, the reptiles were caught by snake catchers from the bushes and discarded buildings on the hospital premises. When the bushes near the nurses hostel on the premises were cleared on Wednesday and Thursday, a dozen reptiles were caught and were later released into the woods by the Wildlife personnel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 9:26:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/snakes-trapped-at-the-rajah-mirasdar-government-hospital-premises/article31475495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY