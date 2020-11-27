Slight spike in fresh cases in central districts

Only one death was reported in Thanjavur in the region

The central districts on Friday recorded slight spike in fresh cases for COVID-19, with 125 patients testing positive. Only one death was reported in the region, in Thanjavur, according to data released by the State Health Department.

A 60-year-old man from Thanjavur with a history of chronic kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Thanjavur.

All districts in the central region reported below 30 fresh cases for the second consecutive day. Tiruchi reported the highest number of COVID cases on Friday with a total of 28 patients testing positive. Among them were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday after recovering from the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported 25 fresh cases while in Nagapattinam, 23 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, a total of 23 patients were discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after they had recovered from COVID-19.

Tiruvarur reported 16 cases while Karur recorded 13 cases. Both districts reported a significant drop over the last few days. Karur reported a spike in cases too, with residents from Thozilpettai and Viralipettai among those who tested positive.

Ariyalur reported a slight spike in cases with 10 patients testing positive. While one patient hailed from Ariyalur block, two each hailed from Thirumanur and Sendurai. One each hailed from Andimadalm, T. Palur and Jayankondam blocks. Two interdistrict travellers also tested positive.

Pudukottai reported a further dip in cases with nine fresh cases reported. Meawhile, Perambalur reported a single positive case on Friday. Meanwhile, 378 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent to the testing facility to detect the COVID-19 virus.