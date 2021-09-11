Slight rise in fresh cases, 324 report positive

The central region of the State has reported 324 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, registering a slight increase when compared to the past few days. Fatalities also witnessed a slight increase as eight more patients died - two each in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi and one each in Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.

Thanjavur reported a slight increase with 117 patients testing positive. Tiruchi recorded 47 cases.

Tiruvarur reported 39 cases. Ariyalur reported a sudden spike with 31 patients testing positive.

Nagapattinam registered 26 fresh cases and neighbouring Mayiladuthurai 24. Pudukottai witnessed a slight dip with 18 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 17 fresh cases were reported in Karur. In Perambalur district, five patients tested positive.