Six test positive in Nagai

NAGAPATTINAM

Six patients, all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of patients who tested positive to 11 in the district.

Collector Praveen P. Nair said that three containment zones had been created at three places and three more, including Sirkazhi, will be added on Sunday night.

"People will not be allowed in or out except for medical emergencies," he said.

The family members of the patients, and their neighbours and other contacts are being traced and tested, he added.

Four in Thanjavur

Four patients, all men, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday night after they had attended the conference in New Delhi.

The patients, including the one who tested positive earlier this week have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and are stable, official sources said.

71 persons shifted

A total of 71 patients who tested negative for COVID-19 have been shifted to the Jamal Mohammed College premises in Tiruchi where a quarantine facility has been set up.

The 71 patients were taken to the facility on Sunday morning after results showed that they tested negative.

All patients are men who travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi.

“We need to keep them under observation for at least 14 more days.

Therefore, they have been taken to the newly set up quarantine facility inside Jamal Mohammed College,” R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said.

All arrangements for the patients have been made by the health department.