Six persons arrested under Goondas Act

April 17, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six accused in a recent murder case in Mayiladuthurai district have been detained under the Goondas Act.

On March 20, L. Ajith Kumar, 26, was murdered and his associate S. Saravanan was severely injured by a mob on Thiruvizhandur South Street. Police arrested seven persons on March 21.

Based on Mr. Saravanan’s compliant. Mayiladuthurai police filed a case under nine sections, including murder, and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Wednesday, Collector A .P. Mahabharathi based on the police department’s recommendation ordered the detection of six among the accused, R. Bilki, 29, S. Sathish, 26, Bom Balaji alias S. Balaji, 29, Aavanna alias M. Sriram, 27, S. Chandramouli, 24 and G. Mohandas, 28, under the Goondas Act.

