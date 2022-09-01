Six new ponds coming up under Amrit Sarovar scheme in Perambalur district

Six new ponds were being created in the district under the Amrit Sarovar Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹34.58 lakh. Nearly 70% of the works for creation of new ponds had been completed. The new waterbodies were coming up in Alathur, Perambalur and Veppanthattai blocks.

The ponds were being created to store rainwater which would in turn augment groundwater table thereby helping farmers in agricultural activity besides preventing drinking water shortage.

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya inspected the pace of a couple of ongoing works being executed under the Amrit Sarovar Scheme in Alathur block recently, an official release said.