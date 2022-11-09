Six new COVID-19 cases in central districts

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at three in Tiruchi and one each in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Perambalur. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 61 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 16 patients being under treatment. Nagapattinam had 10 cases, Ariyalur seven, Perambalur and Pudukottai six, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur four.