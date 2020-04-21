Six more patients discharged from Tiruchi GH

Six more patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Tuesday.

With this, the number of positive patients discharged after being treated at the hospital has gone up to 39.

All six patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus in two consecutive test. They had contracted the virus after attending a religious event in New Delhi.

The patients were given a warm send off by the doctors, nurses and para medical staff members led by its Dean Vanitha. She advised them to be in self quarantine for two more weeks.

R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told The Hindu that most of the discharged persons were asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, all of them were treated as per the standard protocol. The patients were asked to report to the hospital immediately if they developed fever, cold, cough and breathing difficulties.

As far as Tiruchi was concerned, he said that the spread of the virus seemed to be under control.

Most of the contacts of primary sources had been tested.

Out of 107 contacts, only four tested positive for COVID-19. Remaining were sent back home and asked to be in home quarantine.

Several of the New Delhi returnees had completed 28 days. There was hardly any fresh case among them. However, it was too early to come to a conclusion, Dr. Yeganathan said.

He added that the declining trend in COVID-19 cases would in no way affect the MGMGH in scaling up the infrastructure for treating patients. A seven-storeyed block has been earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients. It had about 600 beds and 60 beds in five Intensive Care Units. However, just 22 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were in the hospital as on Tuesday.

Thanjavur

Thirty persons out of 42 kept under observation at the institutional quarantine facility at Sengipatti were sent home on Monday.

According to official sources, 42 persons who were identified as close contacts of COVID-19 virus-infected people were kept under observation at the institutional quarantine facility.

Following tests, thirty of them were found uninfected and hence sent back home on Monday.