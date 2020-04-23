Six arrested for hunting monitor lizard

Six held for hunting monitor lizard

A Forest Department team has arrested a six-member gang in the district on the charge of hunting a monitor lizard and consuming its meat after killing it.

The offence was committed on Tuesday at Solaiammapatti village near Valanadu by the gang. The crime was committed outside the reserve forest. Based on an information, the Forest Department officials acted swiftly. A senior department official said six youth were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of hunting the monitor lizard which was Schedule –I species. The accused were held at Solaiammapatti. They were brought to the Forest Department office for inquiry and arrested thereafter. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been booked against them.