Six arrested for hunting monitor lizard

A Forest Department team has arrested a six-member gang in the district on the charge of hunting a monitor lizard and consuming its meat after killing it.
The offence was committed on Tuesday at Solaiammapatti village near Valanadu by the gang. The crime was committed outside the reserve forest. Based on an information, the Forest Department officials acted swiftly. A senior department official said six youth were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of hunting the monitor lizard which was Schedule –I species. The accused were held at Solaiammapatti. They were brought to the Forest Department office for inquiry and arrested thereafter. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been booked against them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.