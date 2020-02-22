Signs of resurgence after four years at Mallur industrial estate

Almost four years after establishment of an industrial estate at Mallur on the outskirts of Ariyalur, the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) has allotted industrial plots to two entrepreneurs.

The SIDCO promoted the industrial estate at Mallur in 2015 to support small, medium and micro entrepreneurs and promote industrial activities. Of the 25 acres, SIDCO developed 31 plots ranging from 5 cents to 75 cents on 5 acres, in the first phase, so as to suit the varied requirements of entrepreneurs. It also laid roads at the industrial estate and an approach road. Other basic infrastructure such as water supply, storm water drainage and power lines were also provided.

The plots were opened for outright sales or 30-year-lease. Interested persons were given six months time for settlement from the date of allotment. Since the estate is located near cement factories, the SIDCO officials expected that the estate would find many takers.

On the contrary, none came forward to buy the plots. Despite a promotional campaign, the SIDCO could not make any headway in promoting the estate.

Now, after a long gap, SIDCO has managed to sell two plots to small entrepreneurs recently. They are expected to start their ventures shortly. SIDCO officials say there are signs of demand picking up for the plots.

“Until recently, there were hardly any enquires for plots. But, we get credible enquiries on a daily basis now. We hope that the allotment will pick up pace shortly,” a senior official of SIDCO told The Hindu.

The estate is well connected by rail and road. A number of development works have been taken up in Ariyalur.

The laying of highways from Perambalur to Thanjavur via Ariyalur and Tiruchi to Chidambaram via Meensuriti might be the reason for increasing enquiries for industrial plots, officials said.

The SIDCO has invited fresh applications for allotment of plots at Ariyalur industrial estate. Interested persons can apply online. The last date for submission of application is February 29.