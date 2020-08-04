Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19 opened in Perambalur

A Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19 patients was declared open at Kaulpalayam in Perambalur on Tuesday.
Collector V. Santha formally commissioned the centre, with 200 beds. The centre is the 19th exclusive Siddha Care Centre for treating COVID-19 patients in the State. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had said recently that such centres will be opened in all districts.
In a press release, Ms. Santha said COVID-19 patients without any co-morbid condition, who are currently admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital, would be shifted to the Siddha Care Centre for treatment.
All necessary amenities, including drinking water supply, toilets, generators and beds have been provided at the centre. Two Siddha doctors and three nurses, besides assistants, would be deployed on shifts to attend to the patients at the centre. Necessary medical equipment and medicines have also been provided at the centre. Patients admitted to the centre would be provided traditional diet to increase their immunity besides yoga training, she said.
District Siddha Officer Kamaraj and Joint Director of Health, Geetharani, were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath