SI injured, police vehicle damaged at Rajagiri

Sub-inspector of police, Kabisthalam, Rajkamal was injured, a police vehicle was damaged and two houses were set afire in a group clash at Rajagiri on Tuesday night.

According to police, a misunderstanding cropped up between two different groups during the annual festival of Sri Karaimelazhagar Ayyanar temple at Rajagiri on June 13. The confrontation snowballed into a group clash between them on June 14.

Subsequently, Revenue and Police authorities arranged for a peace meeting to restore law and order. However, the effort turned futile as another incident of clash between both groups fuelled the surcharged atmosphere resulting in some miscreants damaging a police vehicle and setting two houses and a shop in the area on fire.

In the melee, Mr. Rajkamal sustained head injuries and was rushed to Government Taluk Hospital, Papanasam, for treatment.

The situation was brought under control with deployment of more police personnel from the district headquarters, police said.