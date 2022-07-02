Showroom reopens

The refurbished showroom of Joyalukkas was opened in the city on Saturday.

The showroom has been remodelled by architects and designers, upgrading it with premium and modern interiors, to enhance the shopping experience for jewellery lovers in the city. To celebrate the re-launch, Joyalukkas, Tiruchi, would offer customers free 200mg gold coin on purchase of diamond, uncut diamond, and precious jewellery worth ₹50,000 and above till July 4, according to a press release.