Sewage flow into Uyyakondan canal will be arrested, says K.N. Nehru

Steps will be taken to prevent discharge of sewage into Uyyakkondan canal in Tiruchi, K.N.Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, said here on Saturday.

The canal has been subject to heavy urban pollution over the past few decades with sewage being let out directly into it at several places.

Speaking after inaugurating a vaccination camp and distributing kabasura kudineer and immunity booster kits to the public at Srirangam Zonal office, Mr. Nehru said steps were also being taken to desilt all drainage canals in the city ahead of the monsoon.

Assuring city residents that the government, even while focussing on the fight against COVID-19, would also initiate steps to improve civic amenities. Steps were being taken to ensure equitable drinking water supply.

Steps were being taken to reduce the high iron content in the water pumped from one of the borewells of the Coleroon Drinking Water Supply Scheme. The ongoing work on the second phase of the underground drainage scheme would expedited and steps would be taken to extend the underground sewage system to the uncovered areas in the city. Roads would also be relaid.

Stating that the COVID-19 cases were gradually coming down in Tiruchi district, Mr. Nehru said there was improvement in the situation and oxygenated beds were now available at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city, which faced a severe shortage of beds until a few days ago.