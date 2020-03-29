Coronavirus | Seven test negative in Tiruchi

Seven patients who were admitted to the isolation ward at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital tested negative for COVID 19, medical officers said on Saturday evening. The patients had showed symptoms such as fever and cold and approached the hospital themselves, official sources said.

A 40-year-old man from Srirangam who had travelled to Puducherry on vacation was admitted late on Saturday evening with fever and cold. The other six patients - all residents of Tiruchi - had travelled to Chennai, Ooty, Mysuru, Maharashtra,and Manipur. “They will all be kept under observation overnight,” Medical Superintendent R. Yeganathan said.

Meanwhile, the sole positive patient at the hospital, a 24-year-old man from Erode, is recovering well, Dr. Yeganathan said. “His fever has subsided and he is responding well to the treatment. We will take two more tests - one on the seventh day from the day he tested positive and another on the fourteenth. There is no need for worry, as he is getting better,” he said.