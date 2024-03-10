GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

They were fishing in the early hours of Sunday near ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing while fishing

March 10, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024. 

The fishermen had set sail on two mechanised boats bearing the registration numbers IND TN08 MM 0054 and IND TN18 MM 1862 from the Jegathapattinam fishing harbour on Saturday morning.

They were fishing in the early hours of Sunday near ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing while fishing. The fishermen along with their mechanised boats were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base, said Coastal Security Group sources here.

The sources gave the names of the arrested fishermen as S. Kaliappan (53), P. Akilan (18), P. Kodi Mari (65), S. Sheikh Abdullah (35), K. Thangaraj (54), A. Jayaraman (40) and S. Saravanan (24).

