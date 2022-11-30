  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

Seven peacocks, eight peahens found dead; farmland owner arrested

November 30, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Seven peacocks and eight peahens were found dead on a farm land at Puthumaniyarampatti village near Vaiyampatti in the district on Tuesday. A Forest Department official said the peacocks and peahens had died after reportedly consuming rice mixed with rat poison strewn on the farm land’s boundary.

The Manapparai Forest Range officials arrested the land owner Pichai (80) on Wednesday in connection with the death of the peafowls and booked a case against him under section 9 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act. The official said they received information about the death of the peacocks and peahens following which a team conducted an inquiry. 

According to the official, the landowner had strewn rice mixed with rat poison along the boundary of his farm land, where he had raised groundnut, to prevent rodents from damaging the crop. Samples were lifted from the dead birds and would be sent to the forensic laboratories in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Madurai. 

Postmortem was conducted on the dead birds and the carcasses were later buried in a reserve forest, the official added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.