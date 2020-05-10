Tiruchirapalli

Seven patients discharged from MGMCH

Seven patients - six hailing from Ariyalur district and one from Perambalur - were discharged on Sunday from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovery from COVID-19.

The MGMGH, a designated COVID-19 hospital for the region has so far treated 117 patients belonging to Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Karur and Erode districts. So far, 72 patients: 51 belonging to Tiruchi, 11 to Ariyalur and seven to Perambalur, and one patient each from Erode and Karur districts have been sent to their homes after recovery. The patients were applauded and sent off by hospital officials with a package of fruit and nutritious food. The patients have been advised self-isolation for 14 days.

Currently, 45 patients comprising 14 patients from Tiruchi, five from Ariyalur, 24 from Perambalur, and two from Pudukottai are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the MGMGH. All patients are stable and are responding well to treatment, official sources said.

