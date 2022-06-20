Seven injured in cracker burst during temple festival

Seven persons, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured when crackers were burst during a procession of a deity that was organised in connection with a temple festival of Sri Mariamman at Kallipatti village near Manapparai in the early hours of Monday.

Seven persons sustained injuries. A 13-year-old girl, Kavya, suffered injury in the leg and was admitted to the Government Hospital at Manapparai. The six others underwent treatment as out-patients and left, said police sources.