Seven cages placed to trap the leopard on the prowl in Mayiladuthurai district

The Leopard was first spotted on April 2 at Semmankulam near Koranad in Mayiladuthurai and is yet to be caught; 15 camera traps placed

April 07, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A cage kept to catch the Leopard near old Cauvery Mayiladuthurai

A cage kept to catch the Leopard near old Cauvery Mayiladuthurai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The well-grown leopard has now moved along the river or streams, especially Manajalaru, Magimalaiaru, and the Cauvery, according to the Forest Department sources.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests V. Naganathan has been here for the past two days supervising the efforts to trace the animal. Based on inputs and movement pattern observed for the past three days, seven cages were placed at vital points on Saturday. Three cages have been placed near Manjalaru and Maraiyur, one near Arokianathapuram, two near Magimalaiaru, and one cage under the bridge across the Cauvery near Mayiladuthurai railway junction.

A total of 15 camera traps have been placed at different locations for monitoring the leopard movement. Now, 30 more camera traps have been received and they will be installed at strategic points.

To get more details about the movement of the big cat, different groups have been formed to interact with people in the villages of Maraiyur, Sitharkadu and Oorkudi and collect information.

CCTV footage from cameras of houses, shops, and other establishments in the vicinity is being checked. Dogs were being taken near abandoned areas along the streams and the bushes to track the leopard.

On Sunday, scat of the leopard was found. The scat sample has been collected and will be sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation, Vandalur, Chennai, for DNA analysis, the sources said.

