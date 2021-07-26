Selection of constables under way

TIRUCHI

Verification of certificates, physical measurement and endurance test commenced in Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Monday for male candidates who had earlier cleared the written examination that was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for common recruitment of Grade - II Police Constables, Grade - II Jail Warders and Firemen. The exercise was carried out in adherence to COVID-19 protocols at both places, said police sources.

A total number of 397 candidates belonging to Tiruchi and Karur districts appeared for the selection that was held at the District Armed Reserve Ground in Subramaniapuram here after the crack of dawn. In view of the pandemic situation, the candidates were subjected to thermal screening before entering the venue. They were asked to wear double masks and bring along COVID-19 negative reports.

Police sources said the certificate of every candidate was verified at first as part of the selection process. This was followed by physical measurement tests in which the height and chest of every candidate were measured. Endurance test was conducted thereafter. Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, A. Arun, who was the super check officer inspected the selection exercise accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Pa. Moorthy, who is the chairperson of the Sub-Committee.

The sources said 279 candidates were qualified on the first day of the selection process which would go on in batches up to August 4. In Pudukottai, a total number of 403 male candidates appeared on day one of the selection. A total number of 316 candidates were qualified, the sources said. The physical efficiency test for the qualified candidates would be conducted later.

Mr. Arun also handed over appointment orders to 11 candidates of Tiruchi City who were directly recruited as Sub Inspector of Police by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The orders were given to the candidates at the City Police Office, a police press release here said.