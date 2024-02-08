Sector Health Nurses in 29 PHCs of Perambalur district get laptops

February 08, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has provided laptops to Sector Health Nurses serving in 29 primary health centres in Perambalur district to store data pertaining to maternal and child health in the district and enhance their day-to-day functioning by using the gadget.

The main task of the Sector Health Nurses is to supervise the working of the Village Health Nurses, who serve at 90 health sub-centres in rural areas of Perambalur district. The Sector Health Nurses (SHN) were trained in using laptops to store periodic reports sent by the Village Health Nurses to the respective SHNs pertaining to maternal and child health and to store other information such as immunisation of children, number of pregnant women, and postnatal care. Information relating to maternal benefit schemes would be stored in the laptops, said a senior Health Department official.

The SHNs have been been entrusted with the task of reviewing the performance of the Village Health Nurses serving at the grassroots level. The laptops would enable the SHNs to send the required information to their higher ups.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam distributed the laptops to the Sector Health Nurses during a review meeting of the Health Department here recently.