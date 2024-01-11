GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Science teachers from govt. schools in Pudukottai undergo training

Chemistry in everyday life, plant anatomy, bio-diversity, digital experiments, acids and base, food components, immunity, and micro organisms are among the slew of topics covered under this training

January 11, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Science teachers of government schools undergoing practical in-service training at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai.

Science teachers of government schools undergoing practical in-service training at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifty science teachers from government middle schools in Pudukottai district are being imparted in-service training covering a host of topics to keep them abreast of the latest developments in their subjects through practical sessions and demonstrations.

Supported by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Chennai, the five-day training was organised for the government school teachers by the Department of Physics of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women at Pudukottai. 

Chemistry in everyday life, plant anatomy, bio-diversity conservation, electronics and digital experiments, acids and base, food components, immunity, and micro organisms are among the slew of topics covered under this training programme with practical demonstration. The teachers were given an update about the advancements and latest developments in the subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science and Zoology. 

Practical sessions were conducted on using ChatGPT, web designing using HTML, and in artificial intelligence enhanced learning in the laboratory available in the department concerned. The training, which started on January 8, will conclude on January 12, a release from the college said.

