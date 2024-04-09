GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scat of the elusive leopard identified near Nandalaru river close by Mayiladuthurai

Water Resources Department staff roped in to identify the animal’s possible locations and hideouts along streams

April 09, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Search operations by field-level Forest Department teams are continuing to track the movement and location of the elusive leopard which continues to be on the prowl near Mayiladuthurai.  Tracking has been intensified in areas along Magimalaiaru, Veeracholanaru and Nandaluru.

Forest Department personnel from Kumbakonam and Thanjavur have joined the teams in the search operation

Scat of the leopard was found on Tuesday morning near the Nandalaru river, Forest Department sources said. A total number of 19 camera traps were installed in locations where the movement of the carnivore was reported earlier. Six cages were moved to Nandalaru and Veeracholanaru areas and placed in the identified locations in a bid to trap the leopard. 

Twenty-five camera traps were installed along smaller streams such as Sirunandalaru and Vadakangivaiaru to keep track of the movement of the leopard. Since the movement of the animal was found to be along the river streams, the Forest Department has roped in staff of the Water Resources Department to identify the animal’s possible locations and hideouts along these streams and dense thickets. 

With the help of Water Resources Department staff and local people, critical junctions and locations were identified. The field-level teams have been constantly creating awareness among the local people of the leopard’s behaviour and advising them not to panic. The general public have also been advised to restrict their movement during night and early morning hours. Children and elders have been asked to avoid roaming outside the habitation unless it is warranted and move in a group to avoid any untoward incidents.

