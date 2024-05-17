GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Savukku’ Shankar sent to one day in police custody

Published - May 17, 2024 12:12 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Thursday sent YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, alias A. Shankar, to police custody for one day in a case filed by the Tiruchi Cyber Crime police for his alleged derogatory remarks against women police personnel in an interview with RedPix YouTube channel.

On Wednesday, after remanding Mr. Shankar till May 28, the court had adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by the police seeking Mr. Shankar’s custody for interrogation.

The Tiruchi Additional Mahila Court Judge (Incharge) D. Jeyapradha allowed the police custody from 4 p.m. on Thursday to 4 p.m. on Friday even as the police sought seven days.

During the period in custody, Mr. Shankar’s lawyers can meet him thrice and the police must ensure that he is produced before the court on Friday “in the same mental and physical condition, with a medical examination [carried out] at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital before and after the custody.”

Mr. Shankar was taken to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Subramanyapuram.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.