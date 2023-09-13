SASTRA signs MoU with Taiwan universities

September 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, has signed a memorandum of understanding with two universities in Taiwan to build capacity for Indian semiconductor industry.

According to a SASTRA release, the MoU provides various modes of academic engagements with Taipei University of Tech and Lunghwa University of S and T to ensure availability of a skilled workforce in the semiconductor industry sector in India.

Signing the MoUs, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the MoUs would help enrich the intellectual capital for the semiconductor value chain as the country’s Semiconductor Mission requires a skilled workforce.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Taiwan Political Deputy Minister of Education Mon-Chi Lo and Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education T. G. Sitharam.