HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA signs MoU with Taiwan universities

September 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, has signed a memorandum of understanding with two universities in Taiwan to build capacity for Indian semiconductor industry.

According to a SASTRA release, the MoU provides various modes of academic engagements with Taipei University of Tech and Lunghwa University of S and T to ensure availability of a skilled workforce in the semiconductor industry sector in India.

Signing the MoUs, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the MoUs would help enrich the intellectual capital for the semiconductor value chain as the country’s Semiconductor Mission requires a skilled workforce.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Taiwan Political Deputy Minister of Education Mon-Chi Lo and Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education T. G. Sitharam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.