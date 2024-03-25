SASTRA signs MoU with Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

March 25, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

SASTRA Deemed University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. for capacity building in electronics, automation, and digital manufacturing industry.

The MoU documents were exchanged by Chuhao Chen of Delta Electronics and S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor, at a function held at Thirumalaisamudhram on Monday. The MoU provides an opportunity for selected students from the M.Tech. programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences, Robotics and Automation and Computer Science and Digital Manufacturing to complete one year of study at SASTRA and the second year at Yuan Ze University in Taiwan with an internship at Delta Electronics, Taiwan.

The second year of study is fully funded by Delta Electronics and the students shall join Delta Electronics in India after successful graduation, according a university release.